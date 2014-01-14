版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies up 52.9 percent premarket after funding deal

NEW YORK Jan 14 Ocean Power Technologies Inc : * Up 52.9 percent to $3.38 in premarket after funding deal with Australian government
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐