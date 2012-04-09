UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs offshore Africa deal

April 9 Ocean Rig UDW Inc , the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said a major oil company had awarded a contract for one of its rigs to drill in offshore West Africa.

Ocean Rig, in which DryShips owns a 73.9 percent stake, said the three-year contract has an estimated backlog of $652 million.

Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ocean Rig said it no longer has any rigs available in 2012, with this latest contract for its ultra deepwater drillship "Ocean Rig Olympia.

U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, were slightly down at $16.94 in early trading on Monday on the Nasdaq.