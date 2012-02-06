UPDATE 2-DryShips unit signs Norwegian rig contract, shares rise

* Says contract will add about $653 mln to rev backlog

* A positive for DryShips: Analyst

* DryShips shares up 10 pct, Ocean Rig rises 3 pct

Feb 6 Ocean Rig UDW Inc , the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said it won a contract for one of its rigs to drill 15 wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, boosting its revenue backlog by about $653 million.

Ocean Rig shares rose 3 percent in morning trade, while parent company DryShips shares jumped as much as 10 percent on the Nasdaq.

The drilling contract for "Leiv Eiriksson" -- a semi-submersible rig -- is for three years, Ocean Rig said in a statement.

"We view it as a positive for DryShips, particularly considering the longer tenure of the contract, and the likelihood that Leiv Eiriksson remains employed in the area for a substantial period of time," Wells Fargo Securities analyst Michael Webber wrote in a note.

The contract, with a consortium coordinated by Rig Management Norway, is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2012 or the first quarter of 2013.

The company said it was looking at securing contracts for two other high specification ultra deepwater rigs in 2012.

Last month, Ocean Rig, which owns and operates nine ultra-deepwater drilling units, won a $52 million contract for drilling three wells offshore West Africa.

In November, Greece-based DryShips posted its first estimate-beating profit in four quarters helped by increased revenues at Ocean Rig. The shipper owns a 74 stake in the unit.