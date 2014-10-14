Ocean Rig Partners files for IPO

Oct 14 Ocean Rig Partners LP has filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common units.

Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a preliminary prospectus to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Ocean Rig Partners was formed by Ocean Rig UDW Inc to own, operate and acquire offshore drilling units.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $305 million. (1.usa.gov/1yAlNBh)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

