UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs deal with Total E&P Angola

May 10 Ocean Rig UDW Inc, the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said it signed a three-year rig contract with Total E&P Angola, a unit of Total SA, to drill in offshore West Africa.

Ocean Rig UDW said the contract involving the drillship Ocean Rig Olympia has an estimated order backlog of $652 million.

Total has the option to extend the contract for two periods of one year each, Ocean Rig said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of the Nicosia, Cyprus-based company, which went public in October last year, closed at $16.19 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.