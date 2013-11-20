版本:
2013年 11月 21日

BRIEF-Ocean Shore announces program to repurchase up to 210,000 shares

Nov 20 Ocean Shore Holding Co : * Announces stock repurchase program * Board of directors approved the repurchase of up to 210,000 shares, about 3%,

of company's outstanding common stock * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
