Hedge fund Och-Ziff opens Houston office to focus on energy bets

| BOSTON
BOSTON Oct 26 Och-Ziff Capital Management
, one of a handful of investment firms looking to cash in
on a rout in the energy markets, has opened a Houston office, a
person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The person, who asked not to be named, said Mark Bisso, who
joined Och-Ziff earlier this year after 11 years at ArcLight
Capital Partners, has moved to Texas to open the new office.
Jonathan Linker, previously a managing director with private
equity firm First Reserve Corporation, has joined the firm as a
senior advisor and will work in the Houston office, the person
said.
Bisso will be working closely with Rick Lyon, an executive
managing director and head of OZ Energy, the person said.
Och-Ziff has an 11 person team focusing on North American
middle market energy investment opportunities.
Och-Ziff manages $44 billion in assets and is one of a
handful of prominent companies looking to cash in on a rapid
drop in oil prices which have unsettled the sector. In February,
Daniel Och, the company's chief executive officer, told
investors about possibly raising cash in the energy sector.
Since then, Apollo Global Management and Carlyle have both
been in the market aiming to raise billions of dollar funds
targeting energy and mining companies.
Och-Ziff has been a favorite with pension funds and foreign
governments. In May, the State Investment Council in New Jersey
proposed to commit up to $900 million to existing Och-Ziff
separate accounts, including $100 million to OZ Energy Partners.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)