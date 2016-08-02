Och-Ziff posts quarterly loss, sets aside $214 million for probe

BOSTON Aug 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss after the
largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund company set aside $214.3
million to eventually settle bribery charges with the U.S.
government.
The company posted a distributable loss of $184.3 million,
or 35 cents per share, compared with year-earlier earnings of
$95.2 million, or 18 cents a share. Without the reserve accrual,
distributable earnings would have been 6 cents a share, just
missing the analysts' average estimate of 7 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This marks the second straight quarter that Och-Ziff set
aside money to settle charges that it paid African officials in
return for investments in its alternative asset funds, raising
the total to $414.3 million.
The company did not say when the matter might be settled but
had expressed hope earlier this year to end it as soon as
possible.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)