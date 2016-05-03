Och-Ziff reports quarterly loss, takes $200 mln reserve for probe

BOSTON May 3 Alternative asset investment manager Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC reported a first-quarter loss on Tuesday after taking a $200 million reserve as it moves closer to settling bribery charges with the U.S. government.

The company said it would not pay a dividend for the quarter, compared with a year-earlier payout of 22 cents a share.

The largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund posted a distributable loss of $142.5 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier gain of $126.7 million, or 25 cents a share. Distributable results exclude costs from the company's 2007 initial public offering.

Without the $200 million reserve accrual, the company said it would have had distributable earnings of $57.5 million or 11 cents a share.

Wall Street analysts had forecast 12 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. Justice Department is pushing for Och-Ziff to plead guilty in a probe of whether it bribed Libyan government officials to win an investment mandate from the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The department is also investigating whether loans Och-Ziff made funded illegal payments to the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the company invested in natural resources.

The decline in earnings, excluding the reserve, largely stemmed from lower incentive income and management fees as well as higher operating expenses. Higher legal fees because of the investigation fueled the $16.8 million increase in non-compensation expenses, excluding the reserve, the company said.

Assets under management stood at $43.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, down 11 percent from a year earlier. Most of the decline occurred in Och-Ziff's flagship multi-strategy funds.

Some investors have asked for their money back because of the investigation.

In April a source familiar with the matter said that a fine of $100 million to $400 million was under discussion. Rattled by the probe, investors have sent Och-Ziff shares down 36 percent since January to $4 at Monday's close.

The first-quarter loss follows a drop in fourth-quarter earnings for Och-Ziff. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)