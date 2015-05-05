CORRECTED-Och-Ziff quarterly revenue rises 16.6 pct

(Corrects paragraph two to remove "per Class A share" reference
in the adjusted distributable earnings number, adds it in the
per share line)
May 5 Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management
Group LLC reported a rise in quarterly revenue, helped
by higher incentive income and management fees.
Adjusted distributable earnings fell less than 1 percent to
$126.7 million from a year ago. Adjusted distributable earnings
per Class A share was flat at 25 cents.
Revenue rose 16.6 percent to $332.9 million from a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)