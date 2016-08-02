Och-Ziff CFO "hopeful" bribery probe can be resolved in the "near term"

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
BOSTON Aug 2 Och-Ziff's Chief Financial Officer, Joel Frank, said on Tuesday that the company is "hopeful" that it can resolve the U.S. government's probe into bribery charges in the "near term."
The company said it is in advanced stages of negotiations but hasn't reached a settlement yet.
The Justice Department has alleged that Och-Ziff paid bribes to African officials in return for investments in its alternative funds. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil