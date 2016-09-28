Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay $400 million and a subsidiary will plead guilty to resolve U.S. probes into its involvement in bribes paid to African officials, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
In a deal expected to be announced on Thursday, the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund firm will enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice while a subsidiary will plead guilty, the sources said.
The payment will also resolve a related probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the sources said. A spokesman for Och-Ziff declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.