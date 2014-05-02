Och-Ziff reports lower profit but beats expectations

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOSTON May 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported a lower quarterly profit after its funds earned less, but there hedge fund firm still beat analysts' expectations as billions of dollars in new money flowed into its portfolios.
First-quarter distributable earnings, excluding costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering, totaled $127.8 million, down from $136.9 million a year ago. The company earned 25 cents a share, less than last year's 29 cents a share, but far more than the 16 cents Wall Street analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Och-Ziff also reported net income of $23.9 million, or 14 cents per share, compared to $30.0 million, 20 cents a share a year ago.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.