CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-O'Charley's Q3 loss wider than expected

Nov 3

Nov 3 O'Charley's Inc posted a slightly wider-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast weak fourth-quarter revenue as guest counts decline at the casual dining chain.

The company -- which runs a total of 342 restaurants under the O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurant, and Stoney River Legendary Steaks brands -- expects a fourth-quarter loss from operations of $3-$6 million on revenue of $177-$182 million.

Analysts on average had forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $185.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company reported a loss from continuing operations $4.0 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a loss $7.0 million, or 33 cents a share, last year.

Revenue fell slightly to $186.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 17 cents a share on revenue of $187.4 million.

Nashville, Tennessee-based O'Charley's shares had closed at $6.53 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)