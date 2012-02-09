Och-Ziff profit off as performance fees shrunk

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 9 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group's quarterly profit fell as its performance income plunged last year when wild market swings left some of its portfolios in the red.
Calling 2011 "particularly volatile", chief executive Daniel Och said dramatic market movements made for the most difficult market conditions since the financial crisis in 2008.
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd