UPDATE 3-Och-Ziff profit beats estimates, shares rise

* Distributable earnings at 16 cent a share
* Analysts were expecting 15 cents a share
* Raises dividend a penny to 14 cents a share
* Och-Ziff shares rise 1.5 percent
(Updates with quotes, share price movement)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Hedge fund company Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group said its second-quarter profit rose 19
percent, beating Wall Street estimates, as investors poured
more than $1 billion in new money into its funds.
New York-based Och-Ziff (OZM.N), one of only a handful of
publicly traded hedge fund firms, said on Tuesday that its
distributable earnings rose to $67.7 million, or 16 cents a
share, from $57 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.
The earnings beat Wall Street estimates by a penny a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In what has been a rough year for the $2 trillion hedge
fund industry, Och-Ziff's flagship Master Fund is up 3.4
percent. Based on performance, Och-Ziff founder and Chief
Executive Officer Dan Och is having a better than year than
other hedge fund titans like John Paulson, David Einhorn and
William Ackman.
"Institutional investor interest in Och-Ziff remains strong
relative to the hedge fund industry," said the CEO during a
morning conference call to discuss the firm's results.
"We still took in a large amounts of capital," he said,
despite the shaky economic environment over the past few
months. "If anything, investors are more and more understanding
of the differentiation of what we do."
Revenue rose 13.3 percent to $128 million.
Still, the company reported a wider net loss of $93.4
million, or 96 cents a share, compared to $89.4 million, or
$1.05 a share, in the year ago period. The company blamed the
bigger net loss to costs associated with the vesting of
restricted shares.
The company contends distributable earnings is a better way
to measure its operating performance because it excludes costs
related to the company's 2007 initial public offering and
certain tax adjustments.
Och-Ziff said higher management fees as a result of
increased assets under management contributed to its
better-than-expected performance.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 14 cents a
share for holders of record on Aug. 22, an increase of one
penny from the first quarter.
The fund, which oversees money for investors like Calpers,
the largest U.S. public pension fund, has benefited from
investors' appetite for alternative investments like hedge
funds.
Assets under management at Och-Ziff's Master Fund rose 13
percent to $20.7 billion from a year earlier.
Overall, the company manages $29.9 billion in assets and
said it has taken in $1.1 billion in net new money from
investors this year.
Och-Ziff's flagship Master Fund, which was up 3.4 percent
for the year as of July 31, has performed better than many
other large hedge funds. In fact, the average hedge fund was
down 2.12 percent in the first half of 2011, according to Hedge
Fund Research, an industry research firm.
Och-Ziff shares rose 1.5 percent in early trading Tuesday
to $12.48, but are still down about 20 percent since the start
of the year.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa
Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)