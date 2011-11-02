Och-Ziff reports lower earnings as taxes rose

* Distributable earnings drop 4 pct to $49.9 mln
* Taxes surge during quarter
* Assets at $28.5 bln on Oct. 1
Nov 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
(OZM.N) reported on Wednesday a lower quarterly profit due
largely to higher taxes, even though the hedge fund company
earned more in fees for managing more money.
Och-Ziff, one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge
fund firms, reported third-quarter "distributable earnings,"
which exclude costs related to its November 2007 initial public
offering, of $49.9 million, or 12 cents per share. A year
earlier, the company reported $52.1 million, or 13 cents per
share.
The company reported a net loss of $93.1 million, related
largely to expenses from the IPO.
The company said the third-quarter results reflect a 42
percent tax rate, up dramatically from the 25 percent of a year
before and the 22 percent during the second quarter.
On Oct. 1, assets stood at $28.5 billion, up 8 percent from
a year before, as the company, which manages money for clients
like Calpers, America's largest public pension fund, pulled in
fresh cash.
Since the end of the quarter, assets have climbed, rising
to $28.9 billion, after clients added another $200 million in
new money and strong markets added $200 million in
performance-related appreciation.
More demand for its conservatively managed portfolios
helped push up third-quarter management fees by 15 percent to
$121.1 million, and allowed total revenues to rise 16 percent
to $129.7 million.
The company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 9
cents a share. It paid 14 cents a share for the prior quarter.
