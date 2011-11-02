Och-Ziff reports lower earnings as taxes rose

* Distributable earnings drop 4 pct to $49.9 mln

* Taxes surge during quarter

* Assets at $28.5 bln on Oct. 1

Nov 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM.N) reported on Wednesday a lower quarterly profit due largely to higher taxes, even though the hedge fund company earned more in fees for managing more money.

Och-Ziff, one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund firms, reported third-quarter "distributable earnings," which exclude costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering, of $49.9 million, or 12 cents per share. A year earlier, the company reported $52.1 million, or 13 cents per share.

The company reported a net loss of $93.1 million, related largely to expenses from the IPO.

The company said the third-quarter results reflect a 42 percent tax rate, up dramatically from the 25 percent of a year before and the 22 percent during the second quarter.

On Oct. 1, assets stood at $28.5 billion, up 8 percent from a year before, as the company, which manages money for clients like Calpers, America's largest public pension fund, pulled in fresh cash.

Since the end of the quarter, assets have climbed, rising to $28.9 billion, after clients added another $200 million in new money and strong markets added $200 million in performance-related appreciation.

More demand for its conservatively managed portfolios helped push up third-quarter management fees by 15 percent to $121.1 million, and allowed total revenues to rise 16 percent to $129.7 million.

The company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 9 cents a share. It paid 14 cents a share for the prior quarter. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)