Och-Ziff reports lower quarterly profits, beats estimates

BOSTON Feb 5 Hedge fund company Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group reported lower quarterly
profits on Thursday after it earned less in incentive income but
still handily beat Wall Street analysts' estimates as assets
under management climbed to a new record.
Fourth-quarter distributable earnings stood at $255.4
million or 50 cents per share, compared with $559.0 million or
$1.15 per adjusted class A share a year ago.
The company, one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge
fund companies, will pay a 47 cents per share dividend. Wall
Street analysts had forecast earnings of 32 cents a share and a
dividend of 31 cents a share, according to ThomsonReuters
I/B/E/S.
Assets under management reached a record $47.5 billion at
the end of the year, rising 18 percent from the previous year.
The New York-based company earned 52 percent less in
incentive income, mainly because its funds gained less than they
did in the previous year.
Hedge funds, unlike most mutual funds are able to charge an
incentive fee on top of a management fee which climbs when funds
perform well. But 2014 was a tougher year for many hedge funds
with the average fund returning only around 3 percent amid
worries about global growth as the price of oil dropped,
accelerating its decline in the fourth quarter.
Revenue in the fourth quarter of last year stood at $687.6
million compared with $1.1 billion a year earlier.
