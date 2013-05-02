Och-Ziff quarterly profit lifted by strong incentive income

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC said its quarterly profit more than doubled and easily beat Wall Street's forecasts because it earned much higher fees as more investors, and one existing client, put new money into the hedge fund firm's portfolios.
First-quarter distributable earnings, excluding costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering, reached $136.9 million, or 29 cents a share. Wall Street analysts had expected 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year ago the company reported $57.3 million, or 13 cents a share, in distributable earnings.
Assets under management stood at $35 billion at the end of the first quarter, 16 percent more than a year before, Och-Ziff said on Thursday, and they have climbed further in the last weeks to reach $35.6 billion at the end of April.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: