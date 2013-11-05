Och-Ziff doubles third-quarter profit as incentive income jumps

| BOSTON
BOSTON Nov 5 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
LLC said on Tuesday its quarterly profit more than
doubled, handily beating Wall Street expectations as the
investment manager attracted more assets and collected much
higher incentive fees.
The company, one of a handful of publicly traded hedge fund
firms, reported distributable earnings, which exclude costs
related to its initial public offering six years ago, of $130.3
million, or 27 cents per adjusted Class A share. That topped
analysts' estimates of 20 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. A year ago, Och-Ziff reported earnings of $61.7
million, or 14 cents a share.
The New York-based company, which counts state pension funds
in Florida and Massachusetts as well as foreign governments
among its clients, said assets under management rose to a record
$37.8 billion at the end of the quarter, marking a 21 percent
gain from a year ago. On Nov. 1, when fresh money arrived,
assets climbed to $38.5 billion.
More than half of the increase in assets came from strong
performances from its OZ Master Fund, OZ Europe Master Fund and
OZ Asia Master Fund, all up more than 10 percent for the year
through October.
The average hedge fund has returned about 5.5 percent during
the same time.
Hedge funds, unlike mutual funds, also collect an incentive
fee if the portfolios perform well. Och-Ziff said it earned
$72.3 million in incentive income in the quarter, up from $8
million a year earlier.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents
dividend, payable Nov. 22 to holders of record Nov. 15.