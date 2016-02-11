Och-Ziff reports its first ever quarterly loss as fees decline

BOSTON Feb 11 Hedge fund company Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported its first ever quarterly loss on Thursday and fell short of Wall Street's forecasts after earning much less in fees at the tail-end of 2015.

The company said it lost $36.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in distributable earnings in the fourth quarter, compared with a$255.4 million, or 50 cents a share, profit in the year-ago quarter. It also said that it is not paying a dividend this quarter.

The numbers fall far short of Wall Street analysts' expectations which had called for a 0 cents per share in distributable earnings and a 2 cent dividend, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

As one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund firms, Och-Ziff and analysts focus mainly on distributable earnings which exclude costs from the company's 2007 initial public offering.

Assets under management stood at $45.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, down 4 percent from the fourth quarter 2014 as investors pulled $1.2 billion out.

Tumbling markets in early 2016 have taken another bite out of assets leaving them at $43.7 billion on Feb. 1 after investors pulled out another $1.2 billion and declines in performance cost $628 million.

Incentive income plunged 84 percent to $69.2 million during the fourth quarter while management fees dropped 11 percent to $148.6 million.

Och-Ziff's flagship OZ Master fund dipped 0.4 percent in 2015 while its OZ Asia Master Fund climbed 9.6 percent and its OZ Europe Master Fund rose 5.8 percent. The average hedge fund lost about 1 percent last year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by W Simon)