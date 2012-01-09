版本:
S.Korea's OCI says $343 mln worth orders cancelled

SEOUL Jan 9 South Korea's OCI Co Ltd said on Monday that polysilicon supply orders worth a combined $343 million from Evergreen Solar Inc have been cancelled following the U.S. solar company's bankruptcy filing.

OCI said in regulatory filings that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware had rejected the contracts.

Polysilicon is a key material for the production of solar panels.

