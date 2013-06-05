UPDATE 1-OCI to sell stake in Texas methanol plant through IPO

CAIRO, June 5 Construction and fertiliser group
OCI N.V. plans to sell a minority stake in a methanol
and ammonia plant in the United States in an initial public
offering (IPO) in the second half of 2013, it said on Wednesday.
The funds from the IPO will be used to repay debts and
finance a project to tackle bottlenecks at the plant in
Beaumont, Texas.
OCI N.V. has set up a limited partnership that will apply
this month to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
carry out the IPO.
"Subject to market conditions and final approval by OCI
N.V.'s board of directors, OCI N.V. anticipates that a minority
interest in the MLP (the plant) will be offered in the IPO in
the second half of 2013," the company said in a statement.
OCI N.V. is the Dutch-listed parent of Orascom Construction
Industries (OCI), Egypt's biggest traded company,
which it is delisting from the Cairo stock exchange.
OCI N.V. said on Monday it had filed updated documents to
Egyptian authorities to complete a tender offer for the
Cairo-listed shares. OCI N.V. says its Amsterdam base gives it
greater access to international capital markets.
OCI N.V. is offering all holders of Cairo-listed OCI shares
to convert them into OCI N.V. stock or accept a cash alternative
of 255 Egyptian pounds ($32.21) per share.