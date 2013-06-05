UPDATE 1-OCI to sell stake in Texas methanol plant through IPO

CAIRO, June 5 Construction and fertiliser group OCI N.V. plans to sell a minority stake in a methanol and ammonia plant in the United States in an initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of 2013, it said on Wednesday.

The funds from the IPO will be used to repay debts and finance a project to tackle bottlenecks at the plant in Beaumont, Texas.

OCI N.V. has set up a limited partnership that will apply this month to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to carry out the IPO.

"Subject to market conditions and final approval by OCI N.V.'s board of directors, OCI N.V. anticipates that a minority interest in the MLP (the plant) will be offered in the IPO in the second half of 2013," the company said in a statement.

OCI N.V. is the Dutch-listed parent of Orascom Construction Industries (OCI), Egypt's biggest traded company, which it is delisting from the Cairo stock exchange.

OCI N.V. said on Monday it had filed updated documents to Egyptian authorities to complete a tender offer for the Cairo-listed shares. OCI N.V. says its Amsterdam base gives it greater access to international capital markets.

OCI N.V. is offering all holders of Cairo-listed OCI shares to convert them into OCI N.V. stock or accept a cash alternative of 255 Egyptian pounds ($32.21) per share.