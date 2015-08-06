Fertilizer makers CF Industries, OCI near merger - Bloomberg

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc and Netherlands-based rival OCI NV are nearing an agreement to merge, Bloomberg reported.
An announcement could be made as soon as this week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. The negotiations could still fall apart or be delayed. (bloom.bg/1eUxsmL)
The merger could exclude OCI's operations in Egypt and Algeria, Bloomberg cited a person familiar with the matter as saying earlier.
The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.
CF Industries and OCI could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.