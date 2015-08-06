版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 18:38 BJT

CF Industries to buy businesses from OCI in $8 bln deal

Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said it will buy Netherlands-based rival OCI NV's North American and global distribution businesses in a deal valued at about $8 billion, including debt.

The deal is for OCI's nitrogen plants in Geleen in the Netherlands and Wever, Iowa besides the company's interest in an ammonia and methanol complex in Beaumont, Texas.

CF Industries is also buying OCI's global distribution business based in Dubai. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐