UPDATE 1-OCI to demerge construction, fertiliser units

DUBAI Feb 16 OCI plans to spin off its
engineering and building business from its fertilisers and
chemicals' unit next month, the Amsterdam-listed firm said on
Monday.
The demerger will take place on March 7, the company said
in a statement. OCI N.V will remain listed on the Euronext
Amsterdam exchange, while Orascom Construction, which also
includes the engineering operations, will feature on the thinly
traded Nasdaq Dubai and the EGX, Cairo's main bourse.
Orascom Construction was a blue-chip stock on the Cairo
exchange as recently as 2013 but was forced to delist due to
taxes and new regulations introduced by the administration of
former president Mohamed Morsi.
The move could rejuvenate Egypt's listings market after a
popular uprising in 2011 hampered the economy and left it to
manage a hard currency crisis that prevented foreign investors
from repatriating profits.
Orascom said it believed the demerger would attract
additional investment for both companies and create a clearer
business structure, while also allowing them to pursue
partnerships and joint ventures. OCI will focus on production of
natural gas-based fertilisers.
The demerger will take place through a $1.4 billion
reduction in OCI N.V's share capital whereby OCI N.V.
shareholders will receive one Orascom Construction share for
every two shares they own in the fertiliser unit as of March 6.
That date is subject to regulatory approval.
Simultaneously, Orascom Construction will offer up to 15.8
million new ordinary shares, which represent up to 15 percent of
the new shares to be listed in Egypt.
These will be offered to retail and institutional investors
through a private placement conditional on approvals from the
Egypt exchange and regulator.
A subscription period for institutional investors will take
place between Feb. 19-26, at the end of which the offer price
for shares will be set, while subscription for retail investors
will be between March 1-4.
EFG Hermes will act as sponsor of the process and
global coordinator of the Egyptian share sale, with Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, Barclays and HSBC
acting as joint financial advisers.
Egypt's CI Capital and HSBC are joint bookrunners for the
share sale, with Rabobank acting as financial adviser to the
Dutch company.
