BRIEF-Oerlikon receives long-term agreement in excess of CHF 90 mln

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Dec 11 Oc Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp :
* Awarded long-term agreement in excess of 90 million Swiss francs ($93.06 million)
* Oerlikon's Surface Solutions Segment has been awarded a ten-year long-term agreement by Snecma
* Agreement is for supply of LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engine components Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.