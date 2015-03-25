UPDATE 1-Morocco's OCP 2014 profit falls on lower phosphate prices

(Adds details)
RABAT, March 25 The world's leading phosphate
exporter, Morocco's Office Cherifien de Phosphate (OCP) posted a
11.7 percent fall in 2014 net profit of 7.74 billion dirhams
($790 million) hurt by a fall in global prices.
State-run OCP, a major earner of foreign currency for
Morocco, has been raising output in recent years to help offset
a slide in prices.
Prices of phosphate rock, an essential ingredient for
producing fertiliser, fell to $115 per tonne in 2014 from around
$145 per tonne in 2013 and $185 per tonne in 2012.
The company aims to raise output to 47 million tonnes of
crude phosphate rock in 2017 from around 34 million tonnes last
year.
Higher output last year helped raise revenue to 48.9 billion
dirhams from 46.9 billion.
OCP said fertiliser production will hit 10 million tonnes in
2017 which would make the company the world's top producer.
OCP raised $1.55 billion in its debut international bond to
finance investment including a series of acquisitions.
Last year, OCP reached an agreement to buy U.S.
headquartered Bunge's 50-percent stake in their Moroccan
fertiliser joint venture Bunge Maroc Phosphore S.A. for an
undisclosed amount.
It has also signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in
Brazil-based company Fertilizantes Heringer S.A for
145 million Brazilian real.
($1 = 9.7989 Moroccan dirham)
