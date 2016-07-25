版本:
FDA rejects Ocular Therapeutix post-operative eye pain treatment

July 25 Drug developer Ocular Therapeutix Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had denied approval for its treatment for post-operative eye pain.

The company said on Monday that the FDA raised concerns related to its manufacturing process after an inspection of its facility. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

