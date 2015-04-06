Ocular Therapeutix eye drug misses a main goal in second late-stage study

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 6 Ocular Therapeutix Inc says its lead eye drug failed to meet one of the main goals in a second late-stage study.
The drug, OTX-DP, was effective in reducing pain in patients who had cataract surgery, but failed to reduce the inflammation in the eyes, the company said.
Both endpoints needed to be met for the trial to be considered successful, Ocular Therapeutix said.
Trading in the company's stock was halted on the Nasdaq.
Ocular Therapeutix said in March that the drug reduced pain and inflammation in patients in a first late-stage trial. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.