CORRECTED-Ocular Therapeutix eye drug meets goal in late-stage study

(Corrects spelling of company name in headline and paragraph 1)

March 10 Ocular Therapeutix said its lead eye drug reduced pain and inflammation in patients following cataract surgery in a late-stage trial.

The company said it expects results from a second late-stage study for the drug, OTX-DP, by the end of March.

Ocular said it will submit a marketing application for the drug in the second quarter of the year. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)