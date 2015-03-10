UPDATE 1-Ocular Therapeutix eye drug meets goal in late-stage study

(Adds details, background)
March 10 Ocular Therapeutix Inc said
its lead eye drug reduced pain and inflammation in patients
following cataract surgery in a late-stage trial.
The company said 33.7 percent of patients treated with its
drug, OTX-DP, did not show inflammatory cells in the eye after
14 days, compared to 14.6 percent of those receiving placebo.
Ocular said 76.1 percent of patients receiving the drug did
not report pain after eight days, compared to 36.1 percent of
patients receiving placebo.
The single-dose drug is delivered through a kind of gel at
the end of a small plug inserted into the tear duct.
The therapy removes the need for multiple doses and complex
regimens for treating post-operative inflammation and pain, CEO
Amar Sawhney said in a statement.
The company said it expects results from a second late-stage
study for the drug by the end of March and submit a marketing
application in the second quarter of the year.
Ocular is also testing the drug for treating inflammation
related to dry eye. A mid-stage trial was started in January.
It also plans to start a late-stage trial on the drug in
treating allergic conjunctivitis in the middle of the year.
