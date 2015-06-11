URGENT-Oculus CEO debuts consumer version of virtual reality headset

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Oculus Chief Executive Brendan Iribe debuted the long-awaited consumer version of the company's virtual reality headset at an event in San Francisco on Thursday.
A prototype of the Oculus Rift has been available to developers since 2013, but Thursday was the first time anyone had seen the consumer version, which will be available for pre-order later this year and will start shipping in early 2016.
Facebook bought Oculus last year for $2 billion and its CEO, Mark Zuckerburg, has said he views virtual reality as the next major computing platform.
Iribe said the headset was light enough to hold in one hand. He also said the Oculus Rift will include a wireless Xbox One controller and adapter and will be able to directly stream Xbox One games. He also noted that there is "a lot more to come" between Oculus and Microsoft. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.