Ocwen to sell $9.6 bln mortgage servicing rights to Green Tree

March 18 Ocwen Financial Corp said it will sell residential mortgage servicing rights worth $9.6 billion to Green Tree Loan Servicing LLC, a subsidiary of Walter Investment Management Corp.

The portfolio consists of about 55,500 loans owned by Freddie Mac. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
