UPDATE 1-Ocwen to sell $9.8 bln in mortgage service rights to Nationstar

(Adds details)
Feb 23 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp
said it would sell a portfolio of residential mortgage
servicing rights worth $9.8 billion to Nationstar Mortgage
Holdings Inc.
Ocwen's shares were up 7.3 percent at $10.30 in premarket
trading on Monday. The stock has lost about three quarters of
its value in the past year.
The portfolio comprises about 81,000 performing loans owned
by government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac
.
The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) runs Freddie
Mac and Fannie Mae through conservatorships after they
were bailed out by taxpayer money during the financial crisis.
"This transaction represents the first step in the execution
of our previously announced strategy to transfer certain types
of non-strategic servicing," Ocwen Chief Executive Ronald Faris
said.
Mortgage servicers such as Ocwen have grown exponentially
since the financial crisis by buying up the rights to service
mortgages after new capital regulations made the business too
costly for banks to maintain.
But investments in systems and procedures did not keep pace
with their expansion, causing headaches for many homeowners.
Ocwen had to pay $150 million in penalties in December
related to improper foreclosures. As part of the settlement, the
company's founder and chief executive stepped down.
Ocwen and Nationstar expect the transaction to close by
March 31.
Nationstar's shares were up 4 percent before the bell.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)