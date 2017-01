Sept 24 Private mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp said it would cut 300 jobs at its Waterloo, Iowa facility to save costs.

The affected employees comprise about 10 percent of the company's U.S. workforce, the company said.

Ocwen said it would continue to maintain a presence in Waterloo.

The company had about 11,400 employees in total as of Dec. 31, according to an annual filing. (bit.ly/1ML0Xqp) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)