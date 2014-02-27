版本:
Mortgage servicer Ocwen's profit rises 60 pct

Feb 27 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp's quarterly profit rose 60 percent as it serviced more home loans.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $104.3 million, or 74 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $65.2 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
