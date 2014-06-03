版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Ocwen will stop using gag orders in mortgage modifications

June 3 New York's Superintendent of Financial Services Benjamin Lawsky said on Tuesday: * Ocwen Financial Corp Will stop using gag orders for borrowers seeking mortgage modifications * his Department "intends to review this issue at other financial institutions"
