Ocwen to sell servicing rights on $45 bln loans to JPMorgan

May 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co's consumer and commercial banking unit said it would buy $45 billion of mortgage servicing rights from Ocwen Financial Corp.

The unit will buy the mortgage servicing rights for 266,000 high-quality Fannie Mae loans from Ocwen Loan Servicing. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
