Ocwen Financial's earnings rise on lower loan defaults

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Net income $44.8 mln vs $26.4 mln year ago
* EPS 32 cents vs 25 cents a year earlier
* Revenue doubles to $211.3 mln
Aug 2 Ocwen Financial Corp's second-quarter net income rose 70 percent as the loan servicer gained from servicing and subservicing fees and fewer people defaulted on loans.
For the quarter ended June 30, the mortgage and commercial loan servicer's net income rose to $44.8 million, or 32 cents per share, from $26.4 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue doubled to $211.3 million.
Earnings per share was in line with the analysts' estimates of 32 cents on revenue of $187.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mortgage servicers like Ocwen collect mortgage payments from borrowers and foreclose on properties. They also make advances to mortgage owners when a loan goes bad to cover things like principal and interest payments.
The company also incurred a one time operating expense of $1.8 million in the quarter related to acquisition of mortgage servicing rights.
The Atlanta-based company's shares closed at $19.29 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.