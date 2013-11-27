OCZ Technology says to file for bankruptcy

Nov 27 Solid-state hard drive maker OCZ
Technology Group Inc said it would file for bankruptcy
and that it had received an offer from Toshiba Corp to
buy its assets in a bankruptcy proceeding.
OCZ said on Wednesday it has "substantially completed"
negotiations with Toshiba on an asset purchase agreement.
The company said it expected to file a petition for
bankruptcy shortly after completing final documentation with
Toshiba and Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc, one of its
lenders.
The company said it had received notices that Hercules had
taken control of its depository accounts at Silicon Valley Bank
and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as it was not in
compliance with a loan agreement.