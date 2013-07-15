版本:
OCZ sees NAND flash memory shortage hitting 1st-qtr revenue

July 15 Solid-state hard drive maker OCZ Technology Group Inc said it expects first-quarter results to be hurt by tight supply of NAND flash chips, a raw material used in making its products.

The company, which has not reported results for the last three quarters because of an accounting problem, estimated revenue of between $50 million and $55 million for the quarter ended May 31.

The company also said it is trying to access more capital to fund its operations.
