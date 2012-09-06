版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-OCZ Technology drops in premarket after cutting Q2 revenue outlook

NEW YORK, Sept 6 OCZ Technology Group Inc : * Drops 21.1 percent to $4.23 in premarket after cutting Q2 revenue outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐