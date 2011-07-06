UPDATE 1-OCZ Technology posts surprise Q1 profit

* Sees FY12 rev $310-$345 mln

* Q1 adj EPS $0.01 vs est net loss $0.01/shr

* Q1 rev up 115 pct to $73.8 mln

July 6 Computer memory and storage hardware maker OCZ Technology Group posted a surprise first-quarter profit and said it sees full-year revenue rising at least 65 percent.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose nearly 11 percent to $9.25 in trading after the bell on Wednesday.

OCZ, which makes solid state hard drives (SSD) for computers, said it expects 2012 revenue of $310-$345 million, up from the $190 million it posted last year. It upped its long-term gross margin expectations to 30-40 percent.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 revenue of $310 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the May quarter, net loss was $9.1 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $4.8 million, or 19 cents apiece, a year ago. Adjusted net income was 1 cent per share, down from the 11 cents per share it posted a year earlier.

Revenue more than doubled to $73.8 million.

Analysts expected a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $69.4 million.

OCZ attributed the rise in revenue to a fivefold increase in its core SSD segment sales to $69.1 million.

Shares of the company closed at $8.34 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)