UPDATE 1-OCZ Technology posts surprise Q1 profit

UPDATE 2-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
* Sees FY12 rev $310-$345 mln
* Q1 adj EPS $0.01 vs est net loss $0.01/shr
* Q1 rev up 115 pct to $73.8 mln
July 6 Computer memory and storage hardware maker OCZ Technology Group posted a surprise first-quarter profit and said it sees full-year revenue rising at least 65 percent.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose nearly 11 percent to $9.25 in trading after the bell on Wednesday.
OCZ, which makes solid state hard drives (SSD) for computers, said it expects 2012 revenue of $310-$345 million, up from the $190 million it posted last year. It upped its long-term gross margin expectations to 30-40 percent.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 revenue of $310 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the May quarter, net loss was $9.1 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $4.8 million, or 19 cents apiece, a year ago. Adjusted net income was 1 cent per share, down from the 11 cents per share it posted a year earlier.
Revenue more than doubled to $73.8 million.
Analysts expected a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $69.4 million.
OCZ attributed the rise in revenue to a fivefold increase in its core SSD segment sales to $69.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $8.34 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says ongoing FRP restructuring to focus on value, not volume, including permanent idling of midland and bagdad, pa facilities
LONDON, Jan 24 The government will introduce "straightforward" legislation within days seeking parliament's approval to trigger Britain's divorce with the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.