UPDATE 2-OCZ Technology sees Q3, 2012 sales above expectations

Dec 1 OCZ Technology Inc, a maker of solid state drives (SSD), forecast third-quarter and full-year revenues above market estimates based on stronger-than-expected demand from the enterprise and the server markets.

The company expects sales to touch $100-$105 million during the quarter ending November, while analysts were expecting $89.4 million for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It had revenues of $53.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The memory-disk maker also said full-year sales are likely to exceed the top-end of its forecast of $320-$350 million, also higher than the average $342.6 million predicted by analysts.

The forecast excludes any potential increase in demand due to the reported shortage of hard-disk drives, it added.

The San Jose, California-based company specializes in making high-end storage-media known as solid state drives or SSDs which do not have movable parts like traditional hard-disk drives.

Initially restricted to premium laptops due to their higher prices and lower capacities, SSDs are increasingly finding their way into other devices as their prices dip and capacities rise.

"Based on the exit bookings rates from November, interest in these products is exceeding our expectations, due to accelerated adoption of our SSDs by server OEMs and enterprise customers," Chief Executive Ryan Petersen said in a statement.

Shares of the company were up 6 percent at $7.42 on Thursday morning on Nasdaq.