UPDATE 2-OCZ Technology loss misses estimates, shares down

July 10 Solid-state drive maker OCZ Technology
Group Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss
as supply chain shortages raised costs, sending its shares down
as much as 11 percent after the bell.
Operating expenses more than doubled to $41.3 million in the
first quarter.
"We experienced a temporary shortage of power regulators
late in the quarter. This also explains the increase in our
operating expenses in comparison to our previously guided
range," Chief Executive Ryan Petersen said in a conference call.
He added the supply chain issue has been resolved.
The memory-disk maker's March-May loss narrowed to $6.2
million, or 9 cents per share, from $9.1 million, or 20 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, Infineon Technologies AG and Micron
Technology Inc among its suppliers, reported an adjusted
loss of 17 cents per share.
Revenue rose 54 percent to $113.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 12 cents per
share on revenue of $115.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
OCZ forecast second-quarter revenue of $130 million to $140
million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $132.7
million.
OCZ's bigger rival Seagate Technology Plc said last
week that its fourth-quarter revenue will miss analysts'
estimates.
Shares of San Jose, California-based OCZ were down 9 percent
after the bell. They closed at $5.45 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.