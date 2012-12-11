Italy's Monti says Grandson's nickname is "Spread"

| ROME
ROME Dec 11 Ubiquitous talk of bond "spreads"
has filtered down from the power lunches of Italian bankers and
brokers all the way to the kindergarten of Prime Minister Mario
Monti's grandson.
Monti revealed a family secret on Tuesday. His grandson's
classmates have bestowed on him the nickname, you guessed it,
"Spread", putting a capital S on the first letter of a financial
term few Italians even knew existed until last year.
In the meantime the term has become a staple of news
bulletins and one of the main measures of investor sentiment
during the financial crisis facing Italy for more than a year.
"Allow me to let you in on something few people know," Monti
told a morning television show in an interview that was
otherwise chock full of weighty issues such as the future of
Europe and the uncertainty of the upcoming Italian elections.
"The youngest of my daughter's three children was home and
saw a news programme on television and they were talking about
the spread," Monti said, referring to the risk premium investors
demand to hold Italian bonds rather than their safer German
equivalents.
"And he said 'Mamma, but I'm Spread'".
"The word has become so much a part of the common lexicon
that they gave him this nickname," Monti said.
"I don't know why," Monti continued, apparently in jest,
since he has been credited with reducing the spread and, in
turn, Italy's borrowing costs during his 13-month-old
administration.
Monti came to power a year ago, charged with rescuing the
euro zone's third biggest economy from the immediate threat of a
Greek-style collapse - a task most observers feel he has
achieved.
"The faults of the grandparents fall on the grandchildren,"
he said, laughing.
The one person who was not laughing was former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose return to the political scene
over the weekend, coupled with Monti's announcement that he
would resign soon, spooked markets and sent the spread north.
Berlusconi, who has unceremoniously told foreign
commentators and media not to meddle in Italian affairs, does
not think much of the spread.
"The spread is a con, an invention used to defeat a
government majority voted for by Italians that was governing the
country," he said in an interview on Tuesday morning on his own
Canale 5 television network.
"We never heard of it before, people have only been speaking
of it in the past year and what does it matter?"
After Berlusconi threw his hat back into the ring European
politicians and officials warned that Monti's policies must
continue to prevent a return of the crisis which forced
Berlusconi out a year ago.