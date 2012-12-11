Swedish firm aims to honour Sage of Omaha in rock

STOCKHOLM Dec 11 A small Swedish financial firm
has decided to honour U.S. investment guru Warren Buffett by
arranging for an inscription of his words to be carved into
rock, the company said on Tuesday.
Buffett is nicknamed the Sage of Omaha for his financial
acumen and is one of the world's richest men as head of
conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.
The inscription is being paid for by Swedish investment
company Spiltan and will be carved in rock on the southwest
coast of the Nordic state.
It will say, "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get",
and reflects Buffett's investment philosophy.
The inscription will be in place early next year, Spiltan
chief executive Per Borjesson told Reuters.
Borjesson said he has long been an admirer of Buffett and
believed the American should win a Nobel Prize for economics,
even if he is not an academic. Arranging to set up a stone
inscription was a way to make an award to Buffett, he said.
The company which does the stone inscriptions is owned by
one of the shareholders of Spiltan, Borjesson added.