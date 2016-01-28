Fall in Odebrecht bonds baffles traders

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (IFR) - Traders were scratching their heads
on Thursday about a multi-point drop this week in bonds issued
by Brazilian construction Odebrecht.
The company's 5.25% 2029s were being quoted at a mid-market
price of around 40 cents on the dollar, marking a four point
drop on the week.
It is a similar story for bonds across the issuer's curve,
which were seen this week in the high 30s and low 40s.
The company's debt has suffered considerable price swings
since CEO Marcelo Odebrecht was arrested in June last year on
charges that the family-run conglomerate spearheaded a bribery
scheme at oil company Petrobras.
While the widening corruption scandal has kept the market on
tenterhooks, traders say, no recent news justifies the steep
fall in Odebrecht prices.
"Somebody knows something and is selling," said a US
based-trader.
Prices may have come under pressure as investors dumped
Brazilian assets in a "guilt by association" trade following
news this week that police were carrying out raids at OAS,
another construction firm, said analysts at Jefferies.
"I thought Odebrecht was bigger than Marcelo Odebrecht,"
said Klaus Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick.
"But I guess any new chapter in the (scandal) brings more
concerns."
Jefferies analysts wrote on Thursday that they remained
cautious about a credit that needs to win more and larger
contracts to keep its backlog of projects at comfortable levels.
"It is possible the company is finding it increasingly
difficult to acquire the financing it needs to successfully bid
on projects," the bank said.
Brazil's largest construction company still enjoys a decent
cash cushion, low leverage and a strong track record, but its
financial performance this year will make or break sentiment
towards the credit, Jefferies said.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)