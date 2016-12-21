Odebrecht in talks to sell Peru pipeline to Brookfield -finmin

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA Dec 21 Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is in advanced talks on selling its majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline in Peru to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Peru's finance minister said in a television interview.
The two companies and the government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski reached a preliminary deal on Friday, Alfredo Thorne told local journalist Jaime Althaus in an interview on Canal N late on Tuesday.
Brookfield and Thorne did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Odebrecht said it was "still early" to comment.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.